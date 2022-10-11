Affected Creeslough homes to get humanitarian fund assistance

Heather Humphreys
Households affected by the Creeslough explosion will be given access to the humanitarian fund, it has been confirmed.
Ministers signed off on extending access on Tuesday.
In normal cases, the humanitarian fund is used to aid people whose houses have been damaged by flooding.
Heather Humphreys, the Social Protection Minister, announced that this fund will now be extended.
Minister Humphreys said the money would be used to support people by replacing items that were damaged or to repair damage caused by the blast.
The support will be available for those directly affected by Friday’s explosion, which claimed the lives of 10 people.
The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is means-tested. A household can earn up to €70,000 and avail of its assistance.
