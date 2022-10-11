Ballyshannon vigil reflects on Creeslough tragedy

Fr. Cathal Ó Fearraí P.P. of the Kilbarron Parish in Ballyshannon led the prayers to reflect on the tragedy in Creeslough at the Ballyshannon vigil on Monday evening.

He told those present of the many connections with Creeslough and its people.

“I am sure that many of us will have memories, for those of us, that are from the north of the county.

“For me it was the station that I would often visit, maybe to get petrol on my way home.

Some of the emergency service crews that were at the Ballyshannon vigil

But also on a personal note Danny Lafferty and his wife got married the week after I was ordained, because Danny’s wife, her Uncle, is married to an Aunt of mine in New York.

“So there was very much a personal touch (for me) and they are remembered very much in our prayers here this evening.”

People had gathered in Ballyshannon like elsewhere because they felt compelled to support all those who have been affected by this awful tragedy, he said.

Marc Geagan and Farah Mullaney Boogle bring some comfort to those in attendance at the

Ballyshannon Vigil through music

Cllr Barry Sweeny thanked the people of Ballyshannon and the surrounding areas for the large turnout at the Gables to show their support, solidarity and respect to the ten victims, the injured and the people of Creeslough, following last Friday’s terrible events.

“Tonight on this very sombre occasion, we are here in solidarity with the people of Creeslough, a community that has been struck down by tragedy at a moment’s notice, in very sad circumstances.”

Fr Cathal Ó’Fearaí PP in prayer at the Ballyshannon Vigil. Photo Thomas Gallagher

“I would like to thank Fr Cathal Ó’Fearaí for coming, Fr Burke, Fr Bromley, Fr Gallagher and a strong representation from the emergency services, people who are real heroes in situations like this, people that we should never ever underestimate and the importance of the service that they provide - the fire brigade, the ambulance service and Gardai.”

“We are a small community here. It is a smaller community in Creeslough and we are standing with them, from one small community, one small Donegal town to another, just to send a message of sympathy and I think that it is a good thing to do, as all of us have been impacted in many ways and it is an opportunity to show our sadness, grieve and to send that solidarity to those that have been affected.

Some of the candles that were lit in memory of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at the Ballyshannon Vigil

“It resonated with us that what happened on Friday afternoon was just a split second when a cross section of a normal community was struck down and whose world has changed forever.

“And it could happen to any of us, it could happen anywhere, it could have been any of us standing here.

“So I think it is also a time to reflect on how lucky we are and how glad we are to have what we do have. It is always good to reflect on.”

Quiet reflection from some of the many young people that were also in attendance at the vigil

He paid tribute to those that were there on the day, people who were first on the scene, the local community who got stuck in to help out, the emergency service and gardai who were there so quickly, the call of help from across the border, the Northern Ireland fire and rescue service, who came with their specialist equipment and expertise to help, the HSE and the staff who worked out of Letterkenny University Hospital as well as the staff at St James’s in Dublin who were treating one of the injured.

He also paid tribute to Donegal County Council and said that everything had been done in an efficient and respectful manner.

He added: “In all of this, a very special thing happened, it’s called community.”

One of the many Ballyshannon locals who signed the Book of Condolence, Linda Clyne, who said that the Vigil and people coming to pray and remember was simply "the right thing to do". Photo: Michael McHugh

A number of books of condolences were placed at strategic points, where many hundreds of signatures were gathered, before, during and after the event.

As the books were being signed, some soothing music was provided by musicians Marc Geagan and Farrah Mullaney Boogl

Apologies were tendered by Fr Ó’Fearraí on behalf of Rev Brian Russell Church of Ireland and Rev Stephen Richmond of the Presbyterian Church who were unable to attend.

Another vigil in Bundoran will be held this evening near the town’s community library at 6pm.