Watch: Barrett - 'I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who perished'

The tears were welling in the eyes of Amber Barrett as her goal sent the Republic of Ireland to the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time - dedicating the goal to those people who sadly passed away and anyone affected by the Creeslough tragedy on Friday.

Barrett, who is from Milford, was a second half substitute at Hampden Park against Scotland and scored the only goal, as well as picking up the player of the match award.

“I know Creeslough like the back of my hand,” she said, with her mother Jacqui from Doe Point. “Both my grandparents are Creeslough born and bred. I spent my whole upbringing there, spending my summers and Christmases there when I got back from football. I know people who died in the tragedy.

'This is for all the young kids growing up - now they have something to dream for'



Wrapped in her Donegal flag, goal hero Amber Barrett speaks to @Corktod



“I know people affected by the tragedy. I know people who were first one the scene at the tragedy. I’ve not been able to put words about it. There’s been a sombreness about me the last few days. This is the best day of my life in terms of what we have done for football but when you put it into perspective, we don’t scratch the surface on what has happened over there on Friday.



“This result, this game, that goal, this award, I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who perished on Friday. For all their families, I know they touched our lives. This is for Creeslough. This is for Donegal.”

GOAL IRELAND!!!



Amber Barrett with the speed and the finish to put Ireland into the lead at Hampden Park



Barrett admitted the last week has been difficult in the wake of the tragedy that saw 10 people lose their lives following an explosion at a service station in Creeslough. Her goal on 72 minutes put Ireland in pole position, although the final stages, she admitted, were nervous as Scotland pushed for a goal that would bring extra-time.

“You know I talk a lot but right now I don’t have anything to say,” she added. “That was the longest 20 minutes of my life. I won’t lie to you. I kept checking the clock every 30 seconds and only 10 were going. I do not know what we have just done. I cannot believe it. This is for everyone, all the young kids growing up and this is something they can dream of.”



Niamh McDaid from Carndonagh is the squad's StatSports technician, while Greencastle's Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant from Letterkenny were also part of the squad.