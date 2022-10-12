Search

12 Oct 2022

Vigil in Perth to remember Creeslough dead

Members of the Donegal diaspora in Perth have organised a candlelit vigil to remember the ten people who lost their lives in the Creeslough explosion

A member of An Garda Síochána lays flowers at the scene in Creeslough. (North West Newspix)

Chris McNulty

12 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

news@donegallive.ie

Members of the Donegal diaspora in Perth, Australia are holding a candlelit vigil on Thursday to remember the Creeslough explosion victims.

The event has been organised by Leona Russell and Blaithin Murray, two Donegal natives now living in the Western Australia city.

“Everyone’s hearts are broken,” Letterkenny woman Leona told Donegal Live.

The event takes place at Scarborough Beach on Thursday at 6pm Perth time.

Those attending are asked to bring candles and also Donegal or Ireland flags.

Leona added: “Since I made the suggestion on the Irish Families Living In Perth group on Facebook, there has been an amazing response.”

