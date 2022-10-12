Search

12 Oct 2022

Choral performance will honour everyone affected by the tradegy in Creeslough

The event will take place in St Connell's Church, Glenties

St Connells Church Glenties GOOGLE MAPS 12102022

St Connell's Church, Glenties

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A very special evening of music and song will take place in honour of those affected by the Creeslough tragedy.

Donegal Voices choir with Marie Batchelor and conducted by Andrew Batchelor will perform in St Connell’s Church Glenties this Friday, October 14, at 8.30pm.

The choir will feature local singers and the performance will be in memory of those who died in Creeslough. It is also being delivered in solidarity with the families of the bereaved and the whole community of Creeslough at this time.

Music will include Elgar’s Bavarian Highlands and other choral classics by Mozart, Haydn, Lotti, Faure.

The performance will take place as part of the Donegal Bay and Bluestacks Festival, much of which has been cancelled out of respect to those who lost their lives in Creeslough.

