Search

12 Oct 2022

Over €1 million now pledged in Creeslough support

Fundraising efforts to support those bereaved, injured or displaced in Creeslough have gone past €1 million

Over €1 million now pledged in Creeslough support

The scene after the explosion in Creeslough. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in Creeslough

12 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie


Over €1 million has been pledged to support the bereaved and injured in the Creeslough explosion.

A Go Fund Me page, set up by Creeslough man Gerard McFadden has passed €386,000 while the Creeslough Community Support Fund reached €673,000 in just 48 hours.

Ten people lost their lives in the horrific blast with a further eight hospitalised.

The tragedy captured hearts all over the world with a shellshocked community left ‘totally heartbroken’.

Mr McFadden, a Creeslough native based in Brisbane, set up a GoFundMe page and an ever-growing tally reached  €386,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Vigil in Perth to remember Creeslough dead

Members of the Donegal diaspora in Perth have organised a candlelit vigil to remember the ten people who lost their lives in the Creeslough explosion

Mr McFadden said: “Overwhelmed by your generous donations, we have reached our goal already, let’s hope we can raise even more for all the families effected.”

He is a son of Ben McFadden, the former Creeslough Community Association chairman who was so active in a range of organisation and who died in May.

From Monday, An Post accepted donations for a special Creeslough Community Support Fund with donations accepted in all 920 Post Offices nationwide.

These will be channelled through the Red Cross to provide support and services to those who are bereaved, injured or made homeless by the tragedy.

The fund which was set up by the Irish Red Cross is being supported by An Post and Applegreen, many other corporate companies as well as thousands of people throughout the country.

Charlie Lamson of the Irish Red Cross said: “We really appreciate everyone’s support that is helping drive this funding effort for the community of Creeslough and our hearts go out to the families and friends of those so tragically impacted by the disaster.

“The public overwhelming outpouring of support for Creeslough has once again illustrated that when called on, the Irish public are incredibly generous.

“As a next step we will be engaging with the local community in Creeslough to coordinate the allocation of this support to the people who need it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media