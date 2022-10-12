Over €1 million now pledged in Creeslough support



Over €1 million has been pledged to support the bereaved and injured in the Creeslough explosion.

A Go Fund Me page, set up by Creeslough man Gerard McFadden has passed €386,000 while the Creeslough Community Support Fund reached €673,000 in just 48 hours.

Ten people lost their lives in the horrific blast with a further eight hospitalised.

The tragedy captured hearts all over the world with a shellshocked community left ‘totally heartbroken’.

Mr McFadden, a Creeslough native based in Brisbane, set up a GoFundMe page and an ever-growing tally reached €386,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Mr McFadden said: “Overwhelmed by your generous donations, we have reached our goal already, let’s hope we can raise even more for all the families effected.”

He is a son of Ben McFadden, the former Creeslough Community Association chairman who was so active in a range of organisation and who died in May.

From Monday, An Post accepted donations for a special Creeslough Community Support Fund with donations accepted in all 920 Post Offices nationwide.

These will be channelled through the Red Cross to provide support and services to those who are bereaved, injured or made homeless by the tragedy.

The fund which was set up by the Irish Red Cross is being supported by An Post and Applegreen, many other corporate companies as well as thousands of people throughout the country.

Charlie Lamson of the Irish Red Cross said: “We really appreciate everyone’s support that is helping drive this funding effort for the community of Creeslough and our hearts go out to the families and friends of those so tragically impacted by the disaster.

“The public overwhelming outpouring of support for Creeslough has once again illustrated that when called on, the Irish public are incredibly generous.

“As a next step we will be engaging with the local community in Creeslough to coordinate the allocation of this support to the people who need it.”