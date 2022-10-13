Lifford man recognised for going the extra mile at Bus Éireann’s regional GEM Awards

Lifford's Martin Doherty has been recognised as the Bus Éireann Apprentice of the Year for the Western region.



His honour came at the company's regional annual GEM (Go the Extra Mile) Awards, which recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance, and forward-thinking.

Martin, who is based in Stranorlar was praised for his exceptional performance, talent, and dedication to his role as an apprentice with Bus Éireann.

"I am immensely proud of our team of committed and dedicated employees in the Western Region who ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers every day,” said Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann senior operations manager, West."

Awards were issued in a number of different categories including Driver of the Year, Depot of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, and Apprentice of the Year.

"I would especially like to recognise Martin Doherty who has been awarded Apprentice of the Year specifically for his demonstration of Bus Éireann’s core values. We recognise his ongoing commitment to colleagues and customers alike.

"The GEM Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of Bus Éireann employees for our passengers, our services, and for their colleagues. I want to congratulate all of those who have won and who have been nominated for GEM Awards in 2022."

The Bus Éireann regional awards will take place across the country in October and the winners of each region will go forward to the National GEM awards on the 8 December in Dublin.

Bus Éireann employs 80 people who live in Donegal and transports 10,095 primary and post-primary students on school transport in the county each school day. Bus Éireann services in the Western region, which includes County Donegal, carried 16.1 million passengers in 2019.