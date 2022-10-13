Search

13 Oct 2022

President Higgins pays visit of thanks to Donegal emergency services

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, will also meet with bereaved families of the Creeslough explosion

Michael D Higgins addresses emergency services personnel at Letterkenny fire station. Photo: Brian McDaid

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

13 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, hailed the impact of the emergency services in Donegal when he met with them on Wednesday evening.

President Higgins met with the fire service, ambulance service, coastguard, air ambulance and gardaí, who attended the Creeslough explosion.

At Letterkenny fire station, President Higgins told the emergency services personnel that there efforts were appreciated across Ireland and would be forever remembered.

"As President of Ireland, I am very proud of them," he said.

The President also met with doctors who worked at the scene and also the emergency department at Letterkenny University Hospital.


President Higgins meets with local fire personnel

Local contractors and volunteers who rushed to the scene were also greeted by the President, who will attend the remaining funerals of the ten victims of the Creeslough explosion.

“It was a community of first-line services each doing their very, very best and being able to engage with the public,” President Higgins said in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is something to be very, very proud of.

"Given what people were going to be discovering, I don't underestimate at all the effect it has had on people.

"They did what was necessary in consideration and in co-operation with each other.”

The President will also meet with the bereaved families during his stay in Donegal.

