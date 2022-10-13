Water outage issue in Stranorlar warns county council

Water outage may cause issues in Stranorlar today
Householders in Stranorlar have been warned they might have to wait up to three hours this afternoon for their water supply to return to normal.
Donegal County Council say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to householders living in the Admiran, Tivockmoy, Tircallan, Kilross, Lisnaree, Knockagarran, Broadpath, Callan, Meenavoy, Cloughroe, Lettermore, Callanacor, Aughagault, Knockfair, Stranorlar, and surrounding areas.
A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the works.
Works are scheduled to take place until 2pm but they recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
