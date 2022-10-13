A special weekend ahead as St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra celebrates 175 years

The Parish of Drumhome will mark a very special milestone when it celebrates the 175th anniversary of the opening of St Brigid's Church, Ballintra (1845-2020) on Saturday at 6.30pm.

Mass will be celebrated by Bishop of Raphoe SJ, Alan McGuckian, who will also bless the two beautiful new stained-glass windows recently installed by parishioners and its parish priest Fr Adrian Gavigan, to commemorate the significant anniversary event.

Fr Gavigan said it was very important to celebrate the important milestone, especially as any marking of the centenary back in 2020 had been impossible, living under the constant threat of lockdowns and the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “We are also so fortunate as the two windows were donated and we could get a few other important things done as well with other donations.

“I came here last August and a lot of work has been carried out in a short period.

“After my first parish pastoral meeting, we looked into doing something to mark the 175 years as it was an incredible achievement and was built during the Famine period.

Fr Gavigan outside the Ballintra Church this week Photo: Thomas Gallagher

“I had also been looking at the windows of the church from the outside and there were traces of the old windows.

“They must have been blocked up about 70 years ago, so I thought wouldn’t it be nice for the 175th anniversary if we were to restore the windows at the original locations.

We looked for windows that would be appropriate, left and right of the tabernacle.

The Donegal Democrat reflecting on the 100th anniversary of the Church back in 1945 (Democrat copyright)

“Traditionally you would have the Sacred Heart, which is Jesus and then on the other side the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady, so that is what we were looking for. We were lucky after that when we got the glass.

“They were made in Ireland by William Early in the fifties and an Irish nun brought them over to a convent in Wales and had them inserted there.

“That convent closed in 2003 and the windows were salvaged from the convent.

“So there is an interesting story there in itself as well as the windows returning to Ireland.

“We also got the church painted in warming and uplifting colours. We are really delighted with how they turned out as well as the slimline lighting that now lights up the sanctuary. It was badly needed. We also had wheelchair access from the side door installed, so that is another great addition.”

He said he is greatly honoured that Bishop Alan will be celebrating the Mass.

Fr Gavigan said it will be a family/children’s Mass and Bishop Alan will bless the two glass stained windows as well.

The Democrat recalls

Reflecting on the 100th anniversary of the church back in 1945, the Donegal Democrat recalled on its centenary:

“Not in the long and chequered history of Drumholme has there been a greater day than that of Sunday last, then the people of this great and historic parish gathered from every corner of it to celebrate the Centenary of St Brigid’s Church.

“It was an ideal harvest day, with scarcely a zephyr to stir the bunting which hung at various parts over Ballintra’s Main Street nor the Papal colours showing from many a window.

Fr Adrian Gavigan PP proudly shows the newly restored windows at St Brigid's/St Bridget's Church

Ballintra thanks to some generous donations and lots of hard work by the community and parishoners

Photo: Thomas Gallagher

“It was indeed a great day, this which crowned the work of preparation which had been quietly going on for months and to which our revered Parish Priest, the Very Rev Canon Logue, turned many an anxious thought.”

We also read about the presence of the Ballyshannon Brass and Reed band, its first ever visit to Ballintra:

“As it marched in front with a very full repertoire of sacred music, members of the St Brigid’s choir under Miss Kathleen Timoney and others of the long line of fours, sung to the hymns being played.”

A large congregation is also expected to turn out this Saturday, evening, October 15, 2022.