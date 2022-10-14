Friday will start off cloudy

Cloudy weather expected this morning
Met Éireann says it will be cloudy this Friday morning with outbreaks of showery rain. Turning drier and brighter through the morning with sunny spells and scattered showers developing.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
It also forecasts that persistent and heavy showers will spread from the west early tonight, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.
It will briefly turn drier towards morning as showers ease. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh south-westerly winds.
