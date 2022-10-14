Killygordon councillor Patrick McGowan elected as vice-president of the AILG

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Killygordon-based Cllr Patrick McGowan has been elected the new vice-president of the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG).

Cllr McGowan said he was honoured to accept the office and to represent the needs of the 949 elected councillors at government level over the next year.

The AILG is the primary body representing the democratically elected members and their member local authority. It is a networking, policy development and training resource for the elected members of Ireland’s thirty-one county and city councils.

Speaking after his election, Cllr McGowan said there was no denying the importance of the work which the organisation continues to carry out.

“As elected councillors, we are at the heart of local government.

"We ensure that we do our best on behalf of every community in Ireland by providing a strong voice for local people and promoting the welfare and good government of the people of Ireland. I am excited for the year ahead and I look forward to working with our new president, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick from Kilkenny County Council.

"As a national representative voice of local government in Ireland, AILG will continue to protect, support and champion local democracy and the vital role of councillors within our local government system.

“A key priority during my term will be to continue to ensure that the voice of the councillor remains at the forefront of local government issues at all times and that our contributions are represented in Government Departments and throughout the full range of state agencies,” he said.