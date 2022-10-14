Popular local Creeslough tragedy victim will be laid to rest this morning

A grieving community will be united in Creeslough this Friday morning as they come together for the second last time to pay tribute to another victim of last week's explosion that claimed 10 lives.

At 59 years of age Hugh Kelly, Castledoe, is the oldest casualty of the accident that ripped the local Applegreen Petrol Station apart shortly after 3pm a week ago today.

Since then his local village has been the focus of so much sorrow and heartache as neighbours still try to come to terms with what has happened.

St Michael's Church will be packed to capacity as friends and relatives say their farewells.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Hugh, who has been described as a friendly, cheerful man, is fondly remembered for his bright disposition and openly kind nature.

His funeral cortege will leave the wake house at Lackagh Bridge, Creeslough shortly after 10am for the Requiem Mass which starts at 11am. He will be buried afterwards in Doe Cemetery