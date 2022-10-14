Search

14 Oct 2022

Creeslough is now a word for determination, resolve and togetherness - Fr Duffy

"From this tragedy we see growing each day a strengthened community"

Martina Martin funeral

Mourners bring Martina Martin's remains to St Michael's Church, Creeslough: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

14 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

siobhanjournalism@gmail.com

Fr John Joe Duffy has spoken about how in the wake of terrible tragedy, Creeslough has become so much more than just a village. 

In his homily at the funeral of shop worker and mother-of-four Martina Martin in St Michael’s Church on Thursday, he said: “Creeslough is a village, yes, a small village, but it is now more than just that, it is now a word for determination, for resolve, and for togetherness. 

“And how important togetherness is. 

“This tragedy has reignited within all of us, myself included, that each one of us are only as strong as the families we have around us, only as strong as the community that surrounds us.”

Fr Duffy spoke about how those few terrible seconds on Friday, October 7 had irrevocably changed the village and those who lived there.  

“Tragedy has no mercy when it strikes, as it changes everything in its path,” he said. 

“But tragedy, grief and loss are not the final arbitrators or judges with these events. 

“From this tragedy we see that support between families; families ministering to one another in this community, families ministering to each other. 

“And from this tragedy we see growing each day a strengthened community, a community gaining that strength first of all to get through these hours but gaining strength and determination and resolve to overcome and support one another and to support all, not alone here in Creeslough but we are receiving the radiance of support from all around the world.”
The priest reminded mourners that while they were suffering the pain of an immense loss, they were not alone.

“Our ultimate strength, our ultimate stay, are in the people we share our homes with, the people we share our lives with, the people we share our area with, and we will do our best going forward,” he said.

“And so will you too, surrounded with that love of family, friends and community to prevail and overcome.”

