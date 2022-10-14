Oldest Creeslough tragedy victim Hugh Kelly was a man who loved life, funeral told

A man who loved life, a man who loved his family, and his community and a man who gave 100% in everything he decided to do.

Just some of the moving tributes paid to the late Hugh Kelly at his Requiem Mass this morning in St Michael's Church, Creeslough.

The eldest of the victims of last Friday's explosion at the Applegreen Filling Station, the 59-year-old was also described as a man who could turn his hand to anything.

The high esteem in which the late Mr Kelly was held was reflected in the crowds that lined the route between the wake house at Lackagh Bridge and St Michael's Church in Creeslough this morning.

Mouners were welcomed by local curate Fr John Joe Duffy who concelebrated the Requiem Mass assisted by parish priest Fr Martin Doohan and a number of colleagues from neighbouring parishes and Ards Friary. Bishop Alan McGuckian was also present on the altar.

Fr Duffy welcomed all present including President Michael D Higgins, his Aide de Camp, Col Stephen Howard, Comdt Clare Mortimer representing An Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, Minister Charlie McConaloguie representing the government, various members of the Oireachtas and local councillors including Cllr Anthony Molloy, cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, senior management members of Donegal County Council along with chief executive John McLaughlin. He also thanked those watching the service online in many different parts of the country and around the world.

The curate also welcomed the various representatives from the gardaí, the various strands of the emergency services here and in Northern Ireland who assisted during the tragedy as well as the locals and the many volunteers who deal with the traumatic events a week ago today.

He offered sincere sympathies to the late Mr Kelly's partner Linda, her daughter Mary, her partner Patrick and Hugh's granddaughter, Rosey, his sisters Agnes Gallagher and Tessie Friel and brother Frank and all his family and friends. Fr Duffy said they would also pray for the late parents of the deceased Josie and Sally and sister Susan Gallagher.

"I have no doubt they are waiting to welcome him home."

Family of the late Hugh Kelly carry his coffin at St Michael's Church, Creeslough Picture: Nwnewspix

Love for the family

A number of items representing the late Mr Kelly's life were brought to the alter including a jewellery box that Mr Kelly made which Fr Duffy said represented his ability to turn his hand to so many things; a photograph with his granddaughter Rosey which "represented his love for family; a pot of Blackberry jam representing his patience, dedication and kindness which Fr Duffy said represented the hours he spent picking Blackberries to make jam to share with others. The final symbol was a recent photograph of Mr Kelly in a local cornfield.

"This symbolises a happy and content man and the happy memories family and friends have shared this week, memories of a happy man with a cheeky grin, a man the family loved so well."

In his homily Fr Duffy said it was almost a week since the tragedy that took the lives of ten of their loved ones from this and other communities and they were still holding funeral Masses for their loved ones.

"Many families are of course in shock, numb and I suppose if the truth be told, we really don't know what we are feeling. There is still that pall of silence, that grieving, mourning and heartbreak that is visible to others who enter into the homes to try and offer consolation and comfort."

He said the local community had been helped through these days by the support, and prayers from people in the community, outside the community and all around the world.

"The reverberations of those prayers, goodwill and wishes is what is carrying us in this difficult journey that we are all undertaking."

He referenced an article he had read in a national newspaper which said Donegal was holding Creeslough and Ireland is holding Donegal.

Vigils

He praised all who had lit candles, held vigils and prayed for the community locally and all around the world

"Thank you to the people from the bottom of our hearts. We are a community that is carrying a broken heart but we will walk through this grief together we depend on the prayers of each other. This is something none of us ever experienced, it has shaken us, how could it not? Seconds changed everything."

Fr Duffy compared the rocks at two idyllic places the late Mr Kelly knew well, Doe Point or Lackagh to strength and the sand beside them which was not strong.

"Dear friends, none of us are rocks, we are the sand. Our bodies are fragile as we all well know but ever more fragile are our minds. It's so very important that you and I and all who are immediately and most affected by this tragedy avail of the help that is being made to us in this community and beyond. We are the sand, we need help, we need the continued embrace of this country and beyond it, prayers and professional support."

The curate also compared the contrasting weather that morning to the events taking place. He said he woke up to pouring rain that was like hailstones but out of the darkness came the bright sunshine which was now reflecting on the places close to Mr Kelly's heart. He liked the sunshine and moonlight of Jesus's lamp shining for them similar to how the visionaries at Fatima talked about Our Lady's lamp.

"God's love is shining out on us as is Our lady's, as well as the love of this community and the communities far beyond that, are embracing us."

Fr Duffy spoke of Hugh Kelly's life and times. He recalled how he was the youngest of five and how he spent many happy times playing as a child at Doe castle, at the shore, and in the nearby fields.

"When he was young Hughie was a bit of a daredevil taking on the high castle wall with a bike on top of it. He also built the wall behind us at the car park chapel and someone was telling me he placed his initials on it."

Sad scenes in Creeslough as the community gather to pay their final respect to the late Hugh Kelly Picture: Nwnewspix

He gave 100%

He outlined the many items he made for his loved ones from cradles to fairy doors.

"Hughie could be relied upon to turn his hand to many a job, whether it was replacing someone's skirting board, hanging a shelf or a picture. He always gave it 100%, taking the time to get it right and making sure he got it perfect. That shows he wanted to do the very best for those he was doing it for out of his love for them."

Fr Duffy added Mr Kelly had also risen to other challenges throughout his life including a brush with cancer.

"He had lots of close scrapes, particularly in recent years with cancer. He was up and down to Galway for treatment and battling that very well. He was back n Galway just three weeks ago for a check-up and was told he was in remission. That was such happy news for Linda, Mary, his siblings and their family. Hughie enjoyed life and was a well-known figure within our community and we today give thanks for Hughie's life and ask God to wrap his arms around him and around all of you who are suffering his loss and suffering also in other ways. We ask the Lord to give you healing and give you help," he said.

He added Jesus was walking beside each one of them in this community.

"Christ is walking in a very strong way, in a very visible way in this community, this church where we are now present. Christ is with us."

He asked the congregation to remember all others who perished last Friday as well as the injured, those affected directly and indirectly and everyone who helped in any way.

The funeral cortège made its way to Doe cemetery after the Requiem Mass where the late Mr Kelly was buried.