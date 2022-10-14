Search

15 Oct 2022

Maire Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh to record Beatles song as part of fundraising for victims of Creeslough tragedy

Tributes paid to community and volunteers on Late Late Show

Maire Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh to record Beatles song as part of fundraising for victims of Creeslough tragedy

Mairead and Maire on Friday night's Late Late Show

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

15 Oct 2022 12:33 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Tribute were paid on The Late Late Show tonight (Friday) to the victims, families, friends, and those who helped to deal with the Creeslough tragedy

Host Ryan Tubridy opened the RTE One talk show by outlining what had happened a week ago adding they all woke up on Saturday morning to the news that the situation was even worse than they could have imagined.

"As I said on the radio last week, we are still shell-shocked and yet this week we watched the incredible bravery, strength, and stoicism of the people of Creeslough as they mourned their dead.

"And we watched in awe, particularly 12-year-old Hamish, the son of James O'Flaherty who died in the explosion. He asked us as a nation to be grateful for our families and for our lives and he is so right.

"We were moved by the stories of courage and the selflessness of those first responders but also of the generosity and resilience of the local community and the beautiful stories we heard all week of neighbours digging in the rubble or locals handing out cups of tea to volunteers and visitors."

He added it also brought out the best in a beautiful community and that night they were sending their condolences to the bereaved.

"We want in our small way to honour the victims, the survivors, the families, the first responders and really the community of Creeslough and beyond."

He said as they had in dreadful times in the past they turned to music and introduced Clannad's Maire Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from Altan who had come together to perform with their children their version of In My Life by The Beatles.

Speaking afterward both ladies recalled hearing the news of the explosion in Creeslough and how it affected them.

"There have been a lot of tears," said Maire.

She spoke of their connection with the O'Flaherty family and the sadness of the wake.

She praised Hamish O'Flaherty's courage and the way he spoke.

"I think it has a lot to do with the fact that this is a place [Applegreen Filling Station] where everybody went to. It was the local shop, the post office, a hairdresser. We all go to these places without thinking."

Mairead revealed she had passed the shop 20 minutes before the explosion happened.

"I was looking at the diesel prices while I was going to Derry and was thinking of going in there but something in my head said carry on to Letterkenny. I have heard a lot of stories like that about people who stop there every day who went another direction or just came immediately afterward."

Maire added her sister-in-law's sister, Brid, arrived on the scene minutes after it happened. It will take her a while to get over it, she said.

Both ladies praised local curate Fr John Joe Duffy and the sense of community and bravery shown by the people of Creeslough and were happy in the knowledge that everyone they met from all over was bonding with them over this tragedy and wanting to help.

"The people of Donegal feel the warmth of the rest of the country and beyond," added Maire.

The ladies revealed they were going to record the Beatles song the following day as part of the Red Cross fundraising efforts currently underway. It is hoped to have the song available in the coming week.

