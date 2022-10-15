Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, October 15

The following deaths have occurred:

Kevin Oliver, Straleel, Carrick



The death has occurred of Kevin Oliver late of Straleel, Carrick.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, his sons Jordon, Kieran, Marcus and Patrick, their devoted partners and his adoring grandchildren.

Kevin's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 18 in St Columba's Church Carrick at 12 noon with the burial of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Oliver and the Doherty families would like to thank you for your support at this time.

Francis Gribben, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has taken place on October 4 in North Shields, of Francis Gribben, formerly from Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Dearly loved son of the late Frank and Sarah Teresa Gribben (née Griffin) and much-loved brother of Karen, Shaun, Bernadette, Eamon, Terence, Anthony, Sarah and Kevin.

His remains will repose at Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Rose Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff

The death has taken place at her home of Rose Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff.

Funeral from her home on Sunday at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Marys Church Bocan, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Eilas Cardoza, Ardara / Philippines

The death took place in the Philippines on Tuesday, on October 11 of Eilas Cardoza, Philippines, aged 40.

Son of Vilma Cardoza and stepson of Charlie Gildea, Ardara.

Burial will take place on Sunday, October 16 in the Philippines.

House in Ardara Private, please.

John White, Foyle View, St Johnston

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny General Hospital of John White, Foyle View, St Johnston.

Dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Sarah, dearest brother of Ted and the late Katie, Mary, Bobby, Enid, Willie and Lil, loving uncle and great uncle.

Visitors welcome to John's home on Sunday from 5pm to 10pm.

Funeral service in his late home Foyle View, St Johnson on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only; donations to St Johnston Presbyterian Church c/o Mr James Fleming, Stedavage, St Johnston.

Danny Coyle, Townparks, Lifford / Falcarragh

The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, of Danny Coyle, Townparks, Lifford, and formerly of Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Thelma, his sister Molly and brother Charlie and his parents, Donall and Sofia, he will be deeply missed by his children Jacqueline, Siobhan, Donal, Anne, Gillian and Paul and his adored six grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his home in Lifford on Saturday from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford for Vigil Mass at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Hugh Doohan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place at his home of Hugh Doohan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by his wife Nellie, daughters; Breda and Elaine, sisters Maire and Bríd, grandchildren Darren, Leanne and Kelly and extended family and friends. Hugh is predeceased by his sisters Nellie and Annie.

His remains are reposing at his home, with Rosary nightly at 9pm. Family time is from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Sunday at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the parish webcam: https://bit.ly/3ByZ7YJ

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Ella Gardiner, 456 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Ella Gardiner (née Hunter), 456 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Ella will be lovingly and sadly missed by her daughters and sons Jennifer, Barbara, Cecil, Ann, Colin, Rubella, Sharon, Jean, Georgina and Mark, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, daughter Charlotte and son Robert.

Her remains will repose at her late residence 456 Imlick Villas, Carrigans all day Saturday.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm going to Monreagh Presbyterian Church, Carrigans, for 2pm service with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Monreagh Presbyterian Church, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Liam O'Donnell, Fawans, Termon

The death occurred peacefully, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Liam O'Donnell, Fawans, Termon.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, and parents Mary and Neil O'Donnell. Deeply regretted by his extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Liam's remains will repose at the residence of Danny Kelly, Currin, Termon F92 F586.

Funeral from there on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Termon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/StColumbasTermon

Pat O'Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, of Pat O'Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, nephews Mike and Derek, brothers-in-law John and Frankie, his many cousins and extended family and friends.

Removal from McBrearty's Funeral home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 55 Massinass Cottages, Creeslough

The tragic deaths occurred in Creeslough of Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe of 55 Massinass Cottages, Creeslough.

Deeply missed by a heartbroken Áine, Taona, Gabriel, Darren, Tessa, Alex, Conrad and their extended families and many friends.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Saturday at 11am, followed by private cremation. Strictly family time from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

The Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only, please.

Cormac McCready, 57 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital of Cormac McCready, 57 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Removal from the John McGee and Sons Funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 11.45am, travelling via Cluain Barron, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3.30pm. The Mass will be available to view and will be streamed live on St Patrick's Church page at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

Gwen Crawford, Glynford, Lifford / Liscloon, Dunamanagh, Co Tyrone

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Gwen Crawford (née Mc Glynn) Glynford, Lifford and formerly of Liscloon, Dunamanagh, Co Tyrone.

Beloved partner of Michael and wife of the late John, much-loved mother of Lynn, Emma and Ryan and the late Kieran, dearly loved grandmother of Joseph, Cooper, Shaun and Kate and sister of Angela, Gregory and the late Laurence, Joe, Paschal and Vincent.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice.

William (Billy) Newman, Dublin / Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy

The peaceful death has occurred in the wonderful care of Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of William (Billy) Newman, (Home Farm FC, Bohemians FC, Shelbourne FC, Rep. of Ireland), late of Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.

Cherished and much loved dad of Garvan, Conall, Derval and Oran; Deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie (predeceased by his sister, Irene). He will be most sadly missed by his grandchildren Aoibhe, Thomas, Sorcha, Cillian and Croíadh; his daughters-in-law Emma and Noreen and son-in-law Ciarán; his nieces and nephews and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra, Dublin 7 at 10am followed by cremation at 12 noon in Glasnevin Crematorium, Finglas Road, Dublin D11 XA32.

Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Kate Brogan, (née McCrabbe), Newtowncunningham

Predeceased by her sister Lynn, Kate will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, her daughters Kerry, Patricia, Sarah-Ann, Andrinea, Marion and Maya, her granddaughter Ava, her parents Noel and Anne, her brothers Morris and Dessie and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed at a later date.

Donations if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

