Moderate weather warning for wind for Donegal

More windy weather on the way
Met Éireann has issued another yellow alert weather warning for Donegal this afternoon.
They say it will be very windy on Sunday night and Monday morning with further heavy showers.
South-easterly winds, veering south-westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 - 65km/h with gusts of 90 - 110km/h, higher near coasts and exposed areas.
Disruption is expected between 10pm and 12 noon on Monday.
