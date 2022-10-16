Cllr Ian McGarvey is frustrated at slow progress on housing and threats by landlords

Forty-seven priority sites on almost 80 hectares that could cater for between 1,100 and 1,500 houses have been identified by Donegal County Council for potential houses.

The ongoing lack of availability of places for both students and those on the housing list as well as the thousands affected by the defective concrete block crisis has pushed the housing problem to the top of the council's agenda.

It was raised again at the last full council meeting by the independent councillor, Ian McGarvey. The Ramelton veteran, who pulls no punches when it comes to issues affecting people, asked the council to enter into negotiations with contractors who want to sell property for housing needs and at least assess what was on offer.

He added he was being contacted by people who were on the verge of being evicted from their homes by landlords who were threatening legal action so they could use it for other purposes.

He revealed he had a letter of authority from one group of people to discuss with the council the purchase of property from them but to date, it had not been entertained.

"Unless there is some positive action by this council nothing will improve. Not only do I think they [Donegal County Council] should meet the contractors involved, but they should also seek contractors who would be willing to build houses and negotiate a price. We all know it's not going to be any cheaper this year, next year or the year after."

He emphasised that it was vital the council talked to people who had land to sell and determined the value of their properties.

"This applies to housing and land. Government has an obligation to help. There should be no question of co-funding, there should be a funding policy whereby the needs of this county would be met because you can't spend what you don't have," he said.

Commenced the process

He was told by the council's acting director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Patsy Lafferty that the council has already commenced the process of engagement with owners of suitably located and serviced land with a view to land acquisition at various locations throughout the county.

"The acquisition of land is a key element of the council's strategy going forward in relation to housing delivery under Housing for All, supplemented by the turnkey programme.

"Having suitably located and serviced land is critical to the council having more control over delivery into the future. In some cases, expressions of interest have been received from landowners.

"In other cases, land is advertised for sale on the open market. In addition to this, the council has identified sites in suitable locations for housing with a view to engaging with the owners."

Mr Lafferty added that in total they had identified 47 priority sites, and offers have already been made on a number of these sites.

"The priority sites equate to almost 80 hectares which it is estimated would cater for between 1,100 and 1,500 houses. The council has already made offers on a number of such properties and will continue to proactively pursue same."

He pointed out that the acquisition of land for Housing will entail significant costs and the council will require early recoupment of such costs from the Department in order to ensure the continuation of further land acquisitions on an ongoing basis.

Cllr McGarvey's motion received unanimous backing.