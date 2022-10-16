Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, October 16

The following deaths have occurred:

- Teresa Ellison, Ballycrowey, St John's Point, Dunkineely

- Tommy McKean, Rateen, St Johnston

- Dermot Galvin, Cavan Lower, Killygordon

- Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

- Sarah (Sadie) Turk (née Campbell) Bunaninver, Gweedore

- Kevin Oliver, Straleel, Carrick

- Francis Gribben, Drumboe, Stranorlar

- Rose Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff

- Eilas Cardoza, Ardara / Philippines

- John White, Foyle View, St Johnston

- Danny Coyle, Townparks, Lifford / Falcarragh

- Hugh Doohan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

- Ella Gardiner, 456 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

- Liam O'Donnell, Fawans, Termon

- Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

Teresa Ellison, Ballycrowey, St John's Point, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Teresa Ellison, Ballycrowey, St John's Point, Dunkineely.

Peacefully, at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless. Sadly missed by her brother Packie (Dunkineely), sister Delia (Australia), all her nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains to repose today, Sunday, October 16 at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Ardara, from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to The Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy McKean, Rateen, St Johnston



The death has taken place, at his home, of Tommy McKean, Rateen, St Johnston F93NY72. Predeceased by his parents James and Anna McKean and sister Irene. Much loved father of Susan, Catherine and Sophie. He will be deeply missed by his sister Joan and husband Norman Watt, sister Mary and husband Ian McArthur, and sister Anne and husband Ian Kennedy.

His remains will repose at his late residence today, Sunday. Funeral service at his home on Monday, October 17 at 2pm, followed by burial in the family plot in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church graveyard. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, to the Donegal Hospice Palliative Care Team care of Terence McClintock, funeral director.

Dermot Galvin, Cavan Lower, Killygordon

The death has occurred, at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Dermot Galvin, Cavan, Lower, Killygordon. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Sarah, late husband of Kathleen, much loved father to Jennifer (Donal), Caroline, Shirley (Donal), Eunan, Derek (Jennifer), Edward, Amanda (Adrian), Fiona, Vicky (Aaron) and Bernard (Gemma), cherished brother of Eamon (Peggy), Noel (Marie) and the late Jackie (Tessie) and Marie

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, 21 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, October 17, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

The tragic death has occurred of Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart and proprietor of SR Autos, Milford.

Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Sarah (Sadie) Turk, (née Campbell), Bunaninver, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Sarah Turk, (née Campbell), Bunaninver, Gweedore, originally from Cnoc Fola, Gweedore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ronald, daughter Annmarie, sons Ronald and Paul, sister Annie, brother John, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren & extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Agnes (Sharkey) and brother Patrick(Campbell).

Her remains will repose at her home. Removal to Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola, today, Sunday at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 17 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Kevin Oliver, Straleel, Carrick



The death has occurred of Kevin Oliver late of Straleel, Carrick.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, his sons Jordon, Kieran, Marcus and Patrick, their devoted partners and his adoring grandchildren.

Kevin's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 18 in St Columba's Church Carrick at 12 noon with the burial of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Oliver and the Doherty families would like to thank you for your support at this time.

Francis Gribben, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has taken place on October 4 in North Shields, of Francis Gribben, formerly from Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Dearly loved son of the late Frank and Sarah Teresa Gribben (née Griffin) and much-loved brother of Karen, Shaun, Bernadette, Eamon, Terence, Anthony, Sarah and Kevin.

His remains will repose at Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Rose Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff

The death has taken place at her home of Rose Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff.

Funeral from her home on Sunday at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Marys Church Bocan, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Eilas Cardoza, Ardara / Philippines

The death took place in the Philippines on Tuesday, October 11 of Eilas Cardoza, Philippines, aged 40.

Son of Vilma Cardoza and stepson of Charlie Gildea, Ardara.

Burial will take place on Sunday, October 16 in the Philippines.

House in Ardara Private please.

John White, Foyle View, St Johnston

The death occurred peacefully at Letterkenny General Hospital of John White, Foyle View, St Johnston.

Dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Sarah, dearest brother of Ted and the late Katie, Mary, Bobby, Enid, Willie and Lil, loving uncle and great uncle.

Visitors are welcome to John's home on Sunday from 5pm to 10pm.

Funeral service in his late home Foyle View, St Johnson on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only; donations to St Johnston Presbyterian Church c/o Mr James Fleming, Stedavage, St Johnston.

Danny Coyle, Townparks, Lifford / Falcarragh

The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, of Danny Coyle, Townparks, Lifford, and formerly of Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Thelma, his sister Molly and brother Charlie and his parents, Donall and Sofia, he will be deeply missed by his children Jacqueline, Siobhan, Donal, Anne, Gillian and Paul and his adored six grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Hugh Doohan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place at his home of Hugh Doohan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by his wife Nellie, daughters; Breda and Elaine, sisters Maire and Bríd, grandchildren Darren, Leanne and Kelly and extended family and friends. Hugh is predeceased by his sisters Nellie and Annie.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Sunday at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the parish webcam https://bit.ly/3ByZ7YJ

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Ella Gardiner, 456 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Ella Gardiner (née Hunter), 456 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Ella will be lovingly and sadly missed by her daughters and sons Jennifer, Barbara, Cecil, Ann, Colin, Rubella, Sharon, Jean, Georgina and Mark, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, daughter Charlotte and son Robert.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm going to Monreagh Presbyterian Church, Carrigans, for 2pm service with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Monreagh Presbyterian Church, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Liam O'Donnell, Fawans, Termon

The death occurred peacefully, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Liam O'Donnell, Fawans, Termon.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, and parents Mary and Neil O'Donnell. Deeply regretted by his extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Liam's remains will repose at the residence of Danny Kelly, Currin, Termon F92 F586.

Funeral from there on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Termon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/StColumbasTermon

Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Kate Brogan, (née McCrabbe), Newtowncunningham

Predeceased by her sister Lynn, Kate will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, her daughters Kerry, Patricia, Sarah-Ann, Andrinea, Marion and Maya, her granddaughter Ava, her parents Noel and Anne, her brothers Morris and Dessie and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed at a later date.

Donations if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

