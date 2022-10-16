Search

16 Oct 2022

Packie Bonner receives the Donegal Association of New York's Donegal Person of the Year Award

Man with strong Fintown roots received Willie Joe Cunningham Award

Packie (centre) with well-wishers at the function in New York on Saturday night

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

16 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Renowned Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Packie Bonner was presented with  the Donegal Association of New York's Donegal Person of the Year Award at the association's 125th annual dinner dance in Antun's, Queens Village, 96-43 Springfield Blvd, New York on Saturday night.

Packie wasn't the only one honoured on the night. FDNY Battalion Chief, Edward 'Eddie' P. Boles, a man with strong Fintown connections, was the recipient of the Willie Joe Cunningham Award.

As we all know the 62-year-old is a native of Cloughglass, Burtonport and needs no introduction to Irish sporting fans. As the country's most famous goalkeeper, he enjoyed top ranking at 80 caps with Ireland, including an especially memorable save during Italia 90 as well as an illustrious career with Keadue Rovers and Glasgow Celtic. He is currently based in Glasgow and is an ambassador for the Donegal diaspora globally.

Mr Boles is a proud first-generation Irish American born in Woodside, Queens. His mother Kathleen (née McGee) is from Fintown while his father Christopher Boles is from Geevagh, Co Sligo. Eddie entered the FDNY in 1993 and is an active participant in a number of Irish American organisations including NY Friends of Ireland, Emerald Isle Immigration Centre, FDNY Gaelic FC, FDNY Emeerald Society, FDNY Holy Name Society, the Co Sligo Association and the Irish Arts Centre.

