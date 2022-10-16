Search

16 Oct 2022

Gardaí conducting door to door enquiries in Creeslough

"We certainly do not wish to cause any alarm or upset"

Locals can expect gardaí to ca;ll with them over the coming days and weeks

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

16 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí are making door-to-door enquiries in the village of Creeslough today as part of their investigations into the explosion at the Applegreen service station that claimed the lives of 10 people.

In a statement on its social media page, they outline the reasons for its actions.

"We wish to make members of the Creeslough community aware that Gardaí are in the area at present conducting routine door-to-door enquiries and that this will also be the case over the coming weeks.

"We certainly do not wish to cause any alarm or upset by calling to houses in which residents are unaware of our intention to do so.

"Please inform neighbours and friends of our intention to call by especially those who are not on social media."

When contacted to see if their enquiries were in relation to the blast a spokesperson for the Garda Press office said An Garda Síochána does not comment on ongoing investigations.

"All members of An Garda Síochána conduct routine enquiries on an ongoing basis."

