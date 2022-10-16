Search

17 Oct 2022

Fundraising concert to raise money to replace faulty defibrillators in Doochary

Performance to take place in St Conal's Church on Thursday, October 27

Fundraising concert to raise money to replace faulty defibrillators in Doochary

Catriona McElhinney Grimes (inset) who will be performing in Doochary at the end of the month

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

16 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Putting the heart back into the heart of the village is an ambitious and indeed a twofold target but for the residents in the tiny west Donegal village of Doochary it's a challenge they are well up for.

The locals discovered they needed new defibrillators after it was discovered the devices they currently have in the village and surrounding areas are faulty.

Defibrillators are great to have in your local community. Should someone fall ill and suffer a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) you must act in minutes. They are devices that send an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat.

They are used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia, an uneven heartbeat that is too slow or too fast. If the heart suddenly stops, defibrillators can also help it beat again.

Under the direction of Cumann Forbartha - Na Dúchoraidh, Doochary Development Group a fundraising concert to help pay for the new equipment has been organised for Thursday, October 27 at the local St Conal's Chapel.

Talented Dublin and Doochary native Catriona McElhinney Grimes will be the main attraction and will perform candlelit autumnal piano serenades. It promises to be a wonderful event that should appeal to all tastes.

Chairperson of the Doochary Development Group Megan McDermott stated this concert meant so much to the locals and particularly to those who may be susceptible to heart conditions.

"It is crucial that we have a defibrillator as quickly as possible to protect the health and well-being of village residents and those nearest to us. All our fundraising efforts this summer and till Christmas will go toward this worthy cause. We are very honoured to have Catriona offer her amazing talents to support our fundraising efforts.”

The charity concert will be followed by a reception in the nearby Corkscrew Bar. Tickets are €10 euro and available at the door, or alternatively at varying shops or through committee members.

Not only will you enjoy a great night out in this unique village, but you will also help provide defibrillators that could save lives.

News

