Search

17 Oct 2022

Workers on site after road at Glenswilly floods again

Heavy rainfall left the R250 impassable on Sunday night, but works to include the installation of new pipes, which began last week, are expected to be completed in the coming days

Glenswilly freak flooding must not be repeated - councillor

Councillor Donal Kelly at the site recently. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 Oct 2022 12:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Work is underway in an attempt to make the R250 road in Glenswilly passable.

Heavy rainfall has once again resulted in flooding that has left the road impassable to traffic.

The section of road at Glenswilly National School has flooded several times recently and work began last week on the installation of new piping.

“I have contacted the Council and the roads maintenance staff are on route and have also a digger on route to have it cleared up,” Councillor Donal Kelly told Donegal Live.

“The road at the minute is not passable, but the men on the ground will do all that they can to have it passable as soon as possible.”

Sean McGinley impresses to win junior race at Autumn Cross Country

Finn Valley AC's Sean McGinley took the junior men's title with other notable masters and underage results for Donegal athletes

Since last Monday, a traffic light system has been in operation as work to install new pipes on the much-maligned stretch road got underway.

Repeated incidents of flooding have left residents and motorists frustrated. In some cases recently, people were unable to leave their homes due to the flooding.

Councillor Kelly believes the work will be completed this week.

He said: “It should put an end to this major issue once and for all.”

Following an emergency meeting with Donegal County Council engineers, funding for the works was sought.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media