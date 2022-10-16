Workers on site after road at Glenswilly floods again

Work is underway in an attempt to make the R250 road in Glenswilly passable.

Heavy rainfall has once again resulted in flooding that has left the road impassable to traffic.

The section of road at Glenswilly National School has flooded several times recently and work began last week on the installation of new piping.

“I have contacted the Council and the roads maintenance staff are on route and have also a digger on route to have it cleared up,” Councillor Donal Kelly told Donegal Live.

“The road at the minute is not passable, but the men on the ground will do all that they can to have it passable as soon as possible.”

Since last Monday, a traffic light system has been in operation as work to install new pipes on the much-maligned stretch road got underway.

Repeated incidents of flooding have left residents and motorists frustrated. In some cases recently, people were unable to leave their homes due to the flooding.

Councillor Kelly believes the work will be completed this week.

He said: “It should put an end to this major issue once and for all.”

Following an emergency meeting with Donegal County Council engineers, funding for the works was sought.