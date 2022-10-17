Letterkenny-based solicitor Ciaran Liddy appointed as a Judge

Ciaran Liddy, the State Solicitor for County Donegal, has been appointed as a Judge.
A Sligo native, Mr Liddy has been based in Letterkenny, where he is a partner in Liddy Scollan Solicitors.
Mr Liddy has been appointed as a District Court Judge. As the State Solicitor, Mr Liddy acts on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Circuit Court and some District Court cases.
He will replace the late Judge Séamus Hughes, who died in July.
Judge Hughes served as a District Court Judge from 2009.
Judge Hughes was assigned to Athlone, Mullingar and Longford and died after a battle with illness.
