17 Oct 2022

Donegal presenters set for An Focal Scoir on BBC

Discussion series returns at 10pm on BBC Two Northern Ireland

Máire Bhreathnach and Seán Ó’Baoill

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

17 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Máire Bhreathnach and Seán Ó’Baoill return for the sixth series of ‘An Focal Scoir’, beginning tonight.

The Irish Language Broadcast Fund studio based discussion series returns at 10pm on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

Over the four weeks of the four-part series, An Focal Scoir will discuss and analyse topics and events that matter to communities at a local and global level during these unprecedented times.

Máire Bhreathnach is joined each week by a panel of journalists and social commentators including Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, Gráinne Ní Aodha, Ciarán Dunbar, Máirín Ní Ghadhra, Eimear McGovern, Gearóid Ó Muilleoir, Póilín Ní Chiaráin and Ciarán Ó Pronntaigh.

In the first episode the panel discussion will address the ongoing global refugee crisis and how equipped Ireland is to deal with an influx of asylum seekers.

The conversation will examine the current protocols in place to protect vulnerable individuals and reports include an interview with Ukrainian refugee, Nadia Dobrianska, who was forced from her home in war-torn Kyiv at the beginning of this year.

