18 Oct 2022

Creeslough Post Office reopens at temporary location

Creeslough Post Office reopens at temporary location

Postal services return to Creeslough today

18 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

The post office at Creeslough will reopen this morning, Tuesday, at a temporary location to assist the local community. The post office was completely destroyed in an explosion 12 days ago in which 10 people lost their lives.

Thanks to the good efforts of the former postmaster in Creeslough, Grace Cannon, the post office will operate this morning just a short distance away from the former location.

The new temporary post office is located in the very building which had housed the local post office for a number of years and up to May of this year.

In a statement, An Post says it recognises the dedication of postmaster Annette Lafferty, her staff, and former postmaster, Grace Cannon for their efforts in restoring the much-needed local service.

Since the tragedy post office services have been available at the nearby Kilmacrennan post office. All services will now return to Creeslough.

