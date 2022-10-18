Garda hunt for those responsible for damaging car in Letterkenny

Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny
Gardaí are searching for three people who were seen fleeing the scene of a criminal damage incident in Letterkenny.
On October 16, Sunday last, at around 1:20am, damage was caused to the driver’s side window and rear passenger window of a car parked in the Meadowbank Park area.
Three people dressed in dark clothing were observed leaving the scene.
Gardaí are asking road users who travelled in the area at the time to make dashcam footage available to them. They are also appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
