Gardaí renew their appeal for information following fatal Carrigart crash

Milford Garda Station
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Carrigart on Friday, October 14.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle on the R245 at Carrigart shortly before 8am.
Seamus Rodgers who was in his 40s was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He passed away as a result of his injuries.
Garda Grainne Doherty of Letterkenny Garda Station is urging anyone with information to please come forward and help them with their inquiries. Anyone who was in the area and who may have dashcam is also being asked to please contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
