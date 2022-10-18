Witnesses sought following assaults in Burnfoot carpark

Buncrana Garda Station
Gardaí are appealing or witnesses following a number of alleged of assaults in a carpark, in Burnfoot.
A number of men are understood to have been involved in an incident in the carpark of a closed licensed premises at Sappagh on October , Thursday last, at 10pm.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact them in Buncrana. They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam to contact them.
You can contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
