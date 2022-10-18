Dangers of fireworks highlighted following Buncrana incident

Gardaí have warned people about the dangers of fireworks after it was reported that fireworks were thrown at a property in Buncrana in the early hours of Saturday morning, last.

The rear windscreen of a car parked at the property was damaged as a result.

This morning, Garda Grainne Doherty warned people not to use, ignite or sell fireworks. As Halloween approaches, she asked people who were considering using or buying fireworks to have a 'serious rethink' about it.

She said the noise can have an adverse affect older people, vulnerable people and pets.

"Fireworks are dangerous and can cause very serious injuries. We just want to make people aware that there are severe criminal penalties for anyone who is found guilty of the offence of lighting an illegal firework, throwing an illegal firework at a person or a property or possession of illegal fireworks for sale or supply," she said.

Igniting an illegal firework, throwing an ignited fireworks at a person or a property and possessing illegal fireworks with intent to sell can incur a fine of up to €10,000 and or 5 years imprisonment.

The use of fireworks can also result in serious injury she warned.