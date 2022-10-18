Search

18 Oct 2022

Garda urge public to report people throwing eggs

Gardaí have received reports from across the division about people throwing eggs

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

18 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Gardaí have received a number of recent complaints across the division in relation to eggs being
thrown at houses and cars.

Gardaí urge the public, as always, to look out for each other and to alert gardaí immediately
should they observe this or any other type of anti-social or illegal behaviour taking place in their
area. There may be a rise in anti-social behaviour as Halloween approaches. 

Gardaí are asking people to take note of what those involved are wearing and of their general appearance and also to take note of their direction of travel.

Garda Grainne Doherty said: "If you are travelling and you have a dashcam and you think you may have captured any such activity on it, please bring the matter to the attention of gardaí also. This sort
of activity understandably causes distress and upset to those whose homes and cars are targeted. We advise anybody who has fallen victim to this sort of activity to report the matter to gardaí. Any such reports will be fully investigated."

