"The effects of this tragedy will be felt for years and no doubt the weeks and months ahead will be difficult," says council cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney

"The effects of this tragedy will be felt for years and no doubt the weeks and months ahead will be difficult. However, the past week has shown the huge strength, resilience and unity of how a community can come together to help and support one another in the face of tragedy."

That was how cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney summed up the feelings of everyone as he spoke at a special meeting of Donegal County Council on Tuesday afternoon

The meeting, which was held in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny, was a sombre affair. Images of the deceased were displayed on the online screening of the meeting as it mentioned the venues where books of condolence could be signed.

All speakers paid tribute to the people of the community, and the broad range of emergency and civil services that attended the scene of the tragedy and helped in any way over the days when the crisis was at its most intense.

Many of them described local curate, Fr John Joe Duffy as a "tower of strength" for the way he responded by helping through Masses, consoling people at the scene, helping to organise support services and generally looking out for the wellbeing of his community.

Cathaoirleach Blaney said it was with a heavy heart that they gathered for this meeting adding it was difficult to comprehend what had happened.

"It was an afternoon that shocked the entire nation and further afield."

He said their thoughts, hearts and prayers went out to the community and in particular to the families of those who had lost lives, those who were injured and the entire community who were numbed and shocked at what happened.

He added they would be forever indebted to the emergency serivces who rushed to the scene and who worked throughout the night at times in danger to rescue people and to do everything they could to comfort people.

He paid tribute to the council staff involved who led the rescue and recovery in difficult and challenging surroundings and indeed to all who helped in any way. He also said he wanted to thank all the locals who also helped by doing what they could in many different ways.

"The effects of this tragedy will be felt for years and no doubt the weeks and months ahead will be difficult. However, the past week has shown the huge strength, resilience and unity of how a community can come together to help and support one another in the face of tragedy.

"People of Donegal have been united in grief this past week and as a county, we will continue to be united. On behalf of Donegal County Council I wish to pledge our continued support and solidarity," he said.

Cllr Blaney read out the names of those killed in the tragedy (above). This was followed by a minute's silence. he also asked if they would remember the young man, Seamus Rodgers who was killed in a car crash last Friday in the same area.

The cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District which covers the Creeslough area, Cllr Anthony Molloy said amidst the shock, grief, anguish and pain of the tragedy, they also saw genuine sorrow, support and above all genuine love in the abundance of people wanting to lend a helping hand.

"It certainly was a humbling week for me and one that will stay with me forever."

He added Bishop Alan McGuckian summed it up when he used the random, it was something that could have happened anywhere in the county or country or indeed anywhere in the world.

He added spontaneous was another word that came to mind demonstrating the way everyone responded to the tragedy despite the danger.

Local councillor Michael McClafferty read out an article from the local president of the Garda Representative Association, Brendan O'Connor adding it explained what he was feeling adding it was a day none of them would ever forget.

A number of other local councillors also joined in with comments of support and solidarity with the Creeslough community during the course of the meeting.