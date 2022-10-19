Letterkenny man, 66, pleads guilty to sex offences at leisure centre

A man has pleaded guilty to engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature at a Letterkenny leisure centre.

Louie Nugent, a 66-year-old man from Killyclug in Letterkenny, was before Letterkenny Circuit Court this week.

Nugent, who is in custody at Castlerea Prison on the charges, was arraigned on four counts. He spoke only to lender guilty pleas..

Nugent pleaded guilty to engaging in an act masturbation in a public place, the Aura Leisure Centre, on November 21, 2017. The offence is contrary to Section 45 (2) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

Nugent also pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally engaging in offensive behaviour of a sexual nature at Aura Leisure Centre on November 15, 2017 and November 21, 2017

He also pleaded guilty to intentionally engaging in offensive behaviour of a sexual nature on November 22, 2017 on an occasion other than that referred to at the Aura Leisure Centre

The offences are contrary to Section 45 (3) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

Counsel for the State, Ms Patricia McLaughlin BL, said the DPP indicted that the pleas would be accepted on a full-facts basis.

Barrister for Nugent, Mr Sean McGee, said his client was in custody on these charges for some time.

Ms McLaughlin said that Gardaí were anxious to speak to a number of people regarding victim impact statements in the case.

Judge John Aylmer remanded Nugent in custody and adjourned the cause until Tuesday next, October 25.