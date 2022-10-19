Public information day announced for Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme

Flooded homes in Burnfoot. PHOTO: James Sweeney/Twitter
A public information day on the preferred option for the Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme will take place on November 9 in An Grianan Hotel.
The purpose of the day will be to let the public know how their submissions made during the first consultation have been considered in arriving at the preferred option.
The day will also be the first opportunity for the public to view the option that is preferred for taking forward to the statutory planning process.
Attendees will also be able to discuss the option in person with the project team (Donegal County Council, OPW and consultants) and provide feedback.
The public are invited to attend the information day from 4pm until 8pm.
