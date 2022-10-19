Search

19 Oct 2022

Many happy days ahead as Rossnowlagh Community Playground officially opened

And adjacent to this will be canopy shelter, picnic benches, outdoor shower and hardstands for traders

The official opening of the new Rossnowlagh Community Playground

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

19 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Lots of planning, consultation, advise and hard work culminated in the official opening of Rossnowlagh Community Playground on Monday.

The great project also consists of a canopy shelter, picnic benches, outdoor shower and hardstands for traders adjacent to the existing public car park at Rossnowlagh beach and  incorporates a variety of specialised play equipment including junior and toddler multi-play units, a variety of swings and a wheelchair accessible carousel.

The new playground also includes a communications board, which provides communications support, with particular benefit to children or adults who are either pre-verbal or non-verbal and/or have communication difficulties.

Photo: Daisy Britton, assisted by Aisling and Jenna Britton cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the new Rossnowlagh playground alongside Donegal County Council officials, staff and stakeholders.

This event celebrated the opening of the new community playground for the people of Rossnowlagh and the wider area offering opportunities for interactive play for children of varying ages and abilities.

Speaking at the opening Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Michéal Naughton welcomed the completion of the project which received an overall funding package of €218,691.00.

He also highlighted the importance of ‘play’ for children and young people and that Rossnowlagh  Community playground facility will act a focal point - an interactive  place for children of all abilities  to play in a safe environment, forge new friendships, while ensuring they remain healthy and active.

Photo: Donegal County Council officials and staff, key stakeholders and locals who attended the official opening of the new playground in Rossnowlagh

He also paid tribute to the late Brian Britton for his contribution and support to local development and initiatives which has had a huge impact on community life in Rossnowlagh.

Other keynote speakers included Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District, Cllr Paul Canning, the Chairperson of the PEACE IV Partnership Committee, Cllr Tom Conaghan, Cllr Barry Sweeny and representing Friends of Rossnowlagh Beach John Britton gave warm contributions to the event. 

With members of the local community in attendance alongside key stakeholders including representatives of Donegal County Council, the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), Friends of Rossnowlagh Beach and the Peace IV Partnership, it made for an inspiring event.

Photo: Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council , Cllr Michéal Naughton pictured with local children Aisling Britton, Jenna Britton, Daisy Britton, Fionn Britton, Cora Britton, Sean and Fia Meade, Emma and Cassie Mc Corley at the official opening of Rossnowlagh playground

The project has re-imagined an undeveloped space and created a shared space to support peace and reconciliation through outdoor play. 

Photo: Key stakeholders, Donegal County Council Municipal District cllrs, officials and staff at the official opening of Rossnowlagh playground

A special thank you was tendered to Donegal County Council’s Community Development team and the SEUPB for their ongoing support to deliver PEACE IV projects successfully across the county, the Department of Community and Rural Development and to the contractor for the new Rossnowlagh Community Playground, Hawthorn Heights Ltd.

