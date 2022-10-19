Downings GAA club set out impressive roadmap for the future

Downings GAA club has launched an ambitious five-year development plan, which aims to have the club at a point where it will be achieving ‘excellence in everything we do’ by the time of its golden jubilee year in 2027.

The plan was drawn up after a series of open meetings where club members were invited to share their views. Officers, coaches and volunteers from across the club were invited to input their views.

Downings GAA Chairperson Eoin Byrne said the document was ‘broad, in-depth and ambitious’. The document focusses on seven headings which the club believe to be its ‘heartbeat’: Structure and management; Coaching and games development; Finance; Facilities; Community and engagement; PR and communications; Language and culture.

“The plan will ensure that our club is in the best possible position to thrive for the next 50 years,” Mr Byrne said.

Downings aim to have achieved Club Maith Gold standard by 2027 and set out their stall at Tuesday’s launch, which was attended by local TD Joe McHugh as well as Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin and Donegal GAA Chairperson Mick McGrath.

Downings currently field two male adult teams, an adult ladies teams and underage teams from under-6 to under-18. Since 2016, the number of active under-12 playing members has increased by 56 per cent.

The club now aims to install floodlighting on one of its pitches while there are plans to replace the roof of the GAA centre and planning permission has been granted for the erection of toilets and showers behind the existing spectator stand.

“We want to thrive and enter jubilee year as a modern and inclusive club that is achieving excellence in everything we do,” Mr Byrne said. “We need the five-year-olds of now to be still involved for years to come.

“This will take hard work, dedication and innovation too, but nothing worth doing is easy.”

Tanya Roberts-Browne, the club’s minor board chairperson and senior board PRO, said the plan was a collective effort.

“The plan sets out on how we can build on the strong foundations ad charts the course for the next part of the journey,” she said. “It is ambitious, but it is achievable if we work together.

“Over the last year, the minor and senior boards have worked to develop the aims and objectives. This is evident in every section of the plan.

“We are following in the footsteps of those who went before us and this plan lays out the way forward. This is our map and it is our duty to identify the signposts along the way. Let us make that happen so hat we can say on the 50th anniversary that we achieved all of our plans.

“We are more than a football club now; we are at the heart of the community for long and old alike.”

Downings won promotion to Division 1 of the All-County Football League this year, returning to the club tier for the first time in 31 years.

Club president Hughie McClafferty, who was a member of the Donegal squad that won the county’s first Ulster SFC in 1972, paid tribute to the development of the plan.

“Sometimes when a club takes on the development of facilities, it can lose touch with its playing element,” he said. “There is great balance here between facilities and teams.

“Our men’s team is now in Division 1 and it’s important to be in the top tier. We can compete and we will compete. It should be an inspiration to the lads themselves and to the younger players that our team is in Division 1.

“Ladies football has really enhanced the club. What is going on all across the club is having a very positive effect. It’s a long time since I noticed so much energy in the club. We have so many young people involved. There isn’t an evening that goes by but there’s a gang out there. That creates real energy.”

Donegal GAA Chairperson Mick McGrath praised those who put the extensive document together.

“Planning and putting a plan of action in place is so important,” he said. “Set yourselves an agenda now for every six months. There will be hurdles, but they’re put there to get over. It’s very important now to find any hiccups early.”

Ciaran McLaughlin, the President of the Ulster Council spoke about ‘inclusivity’ and urged the club’s coaching to increase their knowledge base.

He said: “There are always opportunities to be better,” he said. “One of the main things is that they all get playing.

“The targets will be easily met if you do these things for the right reasons. This is a wonderful achievement and is now a massive opportunity for this club.”