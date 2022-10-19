Essential water mains repair works to affect areas of Buncrana

Ferris Lane in Buncrana
Essential water mains repair works will affect areas of Buncrana next week.
Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ferris Lane, Buncrana and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place from midday until 4pm on Tuesday, October 25.
It is recommend that residents allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
