Ramelton man pleads guilty to cannabis cultivation

A Ramelton man has pleaded guilty to the cultivation of cannabis.
Nicholas Hanlon appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court this week to be formally arraigned for the offence.
Hanlon, 52, with an address at Wheelie Lea, Pound Street, Ramelton, was charged with cultivating cannabis without a licence at Wheelie Lea, Pound Street, Ramelton, on July 28, 2021.
Hanlon was also charged with the possession of cannabis at the same location on the same date. The accused pleaded guilty.
Hanlon’s barrister told the court that his client had pleaded at the first opportunity and asked that a probation and welfare report be prepared.
The court heard that Hanlon has seen a counsellor about addictions.
Judge John Aylmer requested a probation report and adjourned the case until the Easter 2023 sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court.
