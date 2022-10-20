Donegal man faces trial on 16 rape charges

Letterkenny courthouse
A Donegal man will go on trial charged with 16 counts of alleged rape.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Letterkenny District Court.
Detective Garda Rosarie Monagle gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused.
The man, aged in his 50s, was charged with 16 counts of rape. The man faces three further charges of sexual assault.
He made no reply to the charges, the court heard.
Detective Garda Monagle said there was no objection from An Garda Síochána to bail being granted. Detective Garda Monagle sought that the defendant be ordered to sign on at a named Garda station in Donegal once a week.
Detective Garda Monagle said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the man be sent forward for trial.
Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Frank Dorrian.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham adjourned the matter until January 16, 2023 when a book of evidence will be served on the accused.
