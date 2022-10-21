Big fish spill on N15 between Donegal Town and Ballyshannon causing tailbacks

The fish spill being cleared on the N15 between Ballyshannon and Donegal near the Rossnowlagh/Ballintra junction. Pic: S.McNamara
Fire crews are currently dealing with a fish spill on N15 Donegal Town to Ballyshannon road near the Rossnowlagh/ Ballintra crossroads.
Fire service and gardai are currently at the scene, where there is a stop/go system in place.
Drivers are being asked to avoid area if possible, with tailbacks in both directions being observed.
Expect delays.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.