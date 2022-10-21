Search

21 Oct 2022

Ballyshannon's future - make sure to have your say!

Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Project - Consultation on Draft Plans

Ballyshannon's future - make sure to have your say!

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

21 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

You can now see what the plans are and have a input into the proposals for the development of one of Donegal's best known and most historic towns - Ballyshannon. 

The consultation is being co-ordinated and presented by Donegal County Council who will be eagerly seeking what the public think regarding the draft proposals for the new Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Project

This is a unique opportunity to put in your tuppence worth and leave your own little mark on how you feel the draft proposals can benefit the town or what you might do differently. But do get involved as it is about the future of your town, hinterland or part of your own Municipal District area.

This project has been developed to draft stage following the launch of the Ballyshannon Town Centre Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan on 20th April, 2022.

Project areas include: The Market Yard, Three Bridges Loop Walk, car parking, public amenity areas, new artisan (enterprise) units and new public conveniences, tourist and public transport facilities.

The public consultation will run between Tuesday October 25 2022 and Tuesday November 8, 2022.

The Draft Designs maybe viewed in one of the following ways:

(1) At a public information event from 3pm-8pm on October 25, 2022 at St. Anne’s Hall, Ballyshannon.
(This is a drop-in event and pre-appointment is not necessary. Everyone welcome. Come along and view the draft designs and meet the design team)

(2) Online at www.donegalcoco.ie/services/ planning/regenerationprojects

(3) By requesting a copy from the Regeneration & Development Team at: regeneration@donegalcoco.ie or 0749153900.     
Submissions or observations on the draft design proposals may be made on or before 4:30pm on Tuesday 8th November 2022, by:

Emailing regeneration@donegalcoco.ie,
Writing to: The Regeneration & Development Team, Donegal County Council. Three Rivers Centre, Lifford, Co. Donegal, or
By attending the Drop In event taking place on October 25 2022 and completing a submission form.

