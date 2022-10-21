Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, October 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- William Macbeth, Ballindrait

- Josephine McAuley, Stranorlar

- Majorie Mc Daid, 18 Westfield, Newtowncunningham

- Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and Monaghan

- Dan Curran, Ardsmore, Gortahork

- Ena Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana

- Annie Faulkner, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of William Macbeth, Monien, Ballindrait. Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved father of son Alan and wife Cheryl, son Ian and wife Gail, son David and wife Lynda. Adoring grandfather to Ryan, Jack, Scott, Emma, Sam, Sarah and Callum and brother John.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm this evening, Friday.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 2.30pm for 3pm funeral service in Ballindrait Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to The Irish Heart Foundation and Ballindrait Presbyterian Church Fund Care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy. House private, please, from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Josephine McAuley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Josephine McAuley, née Mc Garrigle, 551 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of John and much-loved mother of Eamon and Matthew, cherished sister of Sean, Helen, Patricia, and the late Seamus. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, brother, sisters ,daughters in law Hillary and Maureen, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Friday, October 21, from 5pm. Funeral leaving her late residence on Sunday, October 23, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family time from 11am until 10pm each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Majorie Mc Daid, 18 Westfield, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Majorie Mc Daid, 18 Westfield, Newtowncunningham. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Sadly missed by her daughter Kathleen Fiorentini, sons Raymond and Gerald, grandchildren and extended family.

Remains reposing at 18 Westfield, Newtowncunningham. House private please to family and friends. Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Saturday, October 22 at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and Monaghan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and Monaghan.

The death has occurred at her residence of Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and formerly of County Monaghan. Beloved husband of Paddy (Chuck) and much-loved mother of Paul, Amanda, Eugene, Margaret, Jacqueline and Michelle. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, her wider family circle and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her home on Friday, October 21 from 3pm. Removal Sunday, October 23 at 10.45am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Dan Curran, Ardsmore, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Dan Curran, Ardsmore, Gortahork, F92 X0K5.



Predeceased by his sister Mary and his brother James. Survived by his sister Brid, niece Jackie, nephew Shaun and a circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday, October 22 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. House private after Rosary till 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Ena Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Ena Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Sunday morning travelling to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Faulkner, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Faulkner, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town. Her wake takes place at her late residence from 2pm until 9pm on Friday. Annie’s remains will leave her late residence on Saturday at 10.20am for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in Clar graveyard. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Alzheimer’s Society, care Faulkner Funeral Directors.

House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

