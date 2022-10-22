New app launched for Donegal library users

The Donegal Library Service has launched a new Library app.

The app is free and can be found on both iTunes and Google Play by searching for Donegal Library Service.

The App is user friendly and allows you to enjoy content quickly and easily, locate the opening hours for your nearest Library and check the Whats On calendar for events.

In addition you can use the self check in and self check out feature in Central Library Letterkenny, Buncrana Library, Twin Towns Library, Bundoran Library and Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair.

The book will automatically be issued to your library account. You can also scan the barcode of any book in a bookshop and place a request in your local Library if it is available.

The app screen can prioritise the services that are most important to you, including access to the most up to date information on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Additional features include adding linked accounts to share Library information with family, friends or community members.

For easy management you can keep track of the whole families library cards and loans in one place on your chosen device. You can also change the language and access existing apps for eBooks via BorrowBox, eNewspapers via Press Reader or eMagazines via Libby.

It’s free, simple to use and a useful feature for book lovers of all ages.

If anyone requires assistance with the app please contact your local library where staff will be happy to help. Library opening times are available at www.donegallibrary.ie