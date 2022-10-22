Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Tony Kelly, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

- Tesie Mc Geever (née Mc Cafferty), Glasserchoo, Gweedore

- Willie James Harrigan, Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point

- William Macbeth, Ballindrait

- Josephine McAuley, Stranorlar

- Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and Monaghan

- Dan Curran, Ardsmore, Gortahork

- Ena Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana

- Annie Faulkner, Donegal Town

Tony Kelly, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Tony Kelly, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

Tony’s remains will repose at his daughter Donna and Kevin Higgins’ residence, Drumoghill F92 RX02 from 6pm this evening.

Funeral from there on Monday, 24th October at 10.30am going to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice and Medical 5 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from 11pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral please.

===

Tesie Mc Geever (née Mc Cafferty), Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Tesie Mc Geever (née Mc Cafferty), Glasserchoo, Gweedore.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Wake is for family, neighbours and close friends. Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private after rosary to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola, on Monday (24th) at 11am, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page

===

Willie James Harrigan, Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point

The death has occurred of Willie James Harrigan, Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point.

His remains will repose at his home from 5pm this evening.

Funeral arrangments to be confirmed later.

Family and close friends welcome. Family time please from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the RNLI c/o any family member.

===

William Macbeth, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of William Macbeth, Monien, Ballindrait.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 2.30pm for 3pm funeral service in Ballindrait Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to The Irish Heart Foundation and Ballindrait Presbyterian Church Fund Care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy. House private, please, from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

===

Josephine McAuley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Josephine McAuley (née Mc Garrigle), 551 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her late residence on Sunday, October 23 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family time from 11am until 10pm each day and on the morning of the funeral

===

Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and Monaghan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and Monaghan.

Her remains will be reposing at her home. Removal Sunday, October 23 at 10.45am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

===

Dan Curran, Ardsmore, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Dan Curran, Ardsmore, Gortahork

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday, October 22 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. House private after Rosary till 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

===

Ena Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Ena Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Sunday morning travelling to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

===

Annie Faulkner, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Annie Faulkner, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town.

Her wake takes place at her late residence from 2pm until 9pm on Friday. Annie’s remains will leave her late residence on Saturday at 10.20am for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in Clar graveyard. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Alzheimer’s Society, care Faulkner Funeral Directors.

House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie