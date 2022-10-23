Birthday celebrations for the fighting prince of Donegal - Red Hugh O'Donnell

Final preparations are being put in place to mark the 450th anniversary of the birth of the fighting prince of Donegal, Red Hugh O'Donnell.

A comprehensive programme of events including music, historical tours, lectures and parades will take place over the weekend of Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30 in and around Lifford with a promise to honour Red Hugh's life and times.

The weekend celebrations begin at 7pm on Friday, October 28 with a live-streamed talk on the Red Hugh O'Donnell public Facebook group site by historian and author, Dr Darren McGettigan.

The next day, Saturday, October 29 a bus tour will depart at 10am from Lifford. The itinerary will be announced and posted on their Facebook page soon. It costs €15 per head and will take in all or most of the must-see important sites connected with Aodh Rua.

One of the organisers, Eddie Crawford promises this will not be anything like your ordinary run-of-the-mill, tourist whistle-stop, tick-the-boxes trip.

“It will be an unmissable opportunity to walk in the footsteps of one of Tír Connaill’s greatest heroic figures, one who gained fame and made an impact nationally and internationally,” he said.

Sunday, October 30 starts off with a commemorative Mass at 11am at Saint Patrick’s Church, Murlog which will feature traditional musicians led by Mark Blackwell accompanying some of O'Riada ‘Ceoil An Aifrean’ Mass hymns.

A colour party formed by retired Defence Force personnel from the 28th Battalion Association led by ex-Army Pipe Major Jim Ó Hagan will parade in a flag ceremony to the altar during Consecration in an impressive entry and exit parade at the commemorative Mass.

Parade through the town of Lifford

There will be a parade through the town forming up on Lifford bridge from 1.15pm with a colour party formed by retired Irish Army veterans led out at 1.30pm by Pipe Major Jim Ó Hagan followed by Dave Swift, heritage expert and principal founder of Claíomh Living Historic and Military Heritage Group who will parade in historic costumes dating from the 1572-1602 time period.

The main body of the parade will be formed by pupils from the nearby national schools and their parents in addition to players and representatives of the Aodh Rua CLG Cúil na gCuirridín (Red Hugh's GAA club).

The parade will arrive at the Old Courthouse shortly before 2pm.

Guests will be greeted by some music provided by local musicians followed by an official reception which will commence at approximately 2pm.