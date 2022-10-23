Milford AC lodge plans for major development

Milford AC's Paddy Ryan in action at the Donegal Cross Country Championships on Sunday. Photo: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)
Milford Athletics Club have sought planning permission for an ambitious new development.
The club has submitted documents to Donegal County Council.
The proposed development, in the names of James Gibbons and Hugh Coll on behalf of Milford AC, would see the erection of a new athletic running track and field events area within the running track.
The development would also include a cross country running course.
Milford AC are also looking to add fencing to the perimeter of the running track as well as floodlighting to both the running track and cross country course.
The development also provides for the construction of a car park and internal service road as well as all associated site works at Forquar, Milford.
The local authority say that a decision is due on December 13, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.