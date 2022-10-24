Give just one can if you can - appeal includes tinned or dried food and cereal

Saint Vincent de Paul in Donegal Town has issued an urgent appeal for food and toiletries to help families in immediate crisis.

Items can be left in a trolley at SuperValu or at the Mustard Seed, New Row, Donegal Town.

A spokesperson said: "Everyone is feeling the pinch just now but none more so than families with children. Every can put into the trolley, even if it's just one can, makes a difference.

"A big thank you to those who have consistently and generously put items into the trolley at SuperValu throughout the year or who have given items in at the Mustard Seed. We are a community working together to help those who are most in need at this time."

Anyone who is struggling to make ends meet is encouraged to talk to the local SVP in confidence.

The spokesperson said: "You can leave a message on 087 6900218 and we promise to come back to you as soon as possible."

Donations

Any non-perishable goods within their use-by date are welcome.

The following items would be particularly useful at present:

Regular breakfast cereals, including cornflakes, rice crispies and Weetabix

Coffee

Canned soups, meats and tuna fish

Peas, spaghetti hoops and sweet corn

Plain and the more regular pasta sauces, tomato and brown sauce, mayonnaise

Fruit juices

Baby care items, nappies five and six months and upwards

Baby wipes

Personal care items including toothpastes, hand soaps, shampoo, shower gel, deodorants, period products

Clothes detergents and washing up liquid

Pastas and to note that penne and spaghetti are the most popular

The spokesperson added: "Remember too that a furry friend is so important to family life and if you can, dog and cat foods would be greatly appreciated also."

Thrift Shop

People can also support the work of the SVP and take advantage of great value on clothing, books and household goods by buying from the Thrift Shop in Water Street.

The shop is open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Volunteers are currently needed in the shop. Anyone who has time to spare, or who would like to gain experience in skills that are useful across the retail and other sectors is invited to get in touch.

More information is available by calling into the shop during opening times, by making contact via the Facebook page St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop Donegal Town or by calling 087 6900218.