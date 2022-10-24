New co-working hub officially opened in Letterkenny

The Donegal County Enterprise Fund (DCEF) has officially opened a new co-working hub at its centre in Letterkenny.

The hub at the Donegal County Enterprise Fund’s centre in Ballyraine, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland under its Community Enterprise Support Programme, offers both fixed desk and hotdesk options at affordable prices.

The hub was officially opened on Friday by Aidan McKenna, regional director of Enterprise Ireland, who said the facility is an ideal solution for businesses hampered by a shortage of office space

“I am sure that the hub will also assist in the further development of new start-ups in the area and county, he said.

The Community Enterprise Support Programme aims to help community enterprise centres overcome the challenges of Covid-19 and to prepare for a post-Covid environment.

DCEF chairperson Adrian Britton said the funding “also enabled us to re-develop our website, where CoWorking desks can now be booked online. In addition, we upgraded our training room facilities and technology, modernised all of our signage and refreshed the internal spaces in the centre.”

Mr Britton said clients can all avail of the use of a communal kitchen, shower facilities, and onsite parking. There is also a privately run fitness gym and creche within the business park.

Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly, chair of the Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District, said the development of the co-working hub will assist the fund develop its management capabilities as it seeks to pursue the next stage of the centre’s expansion.

“The enterprise centre in Letterkenny has operated quietly over twenty years and currently has 19 tenants who employ over 180 staff from and within the centre.”

Centre manager Geraldine Daly said local and visiting businesspeople can book desk space in the co-working hub at: www.donegalenterprisefund.ie. “As well as the co-working facility there are training rooms which can also be booked in advance, and a communal canteen on the first floor.”