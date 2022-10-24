Broad Road, Convoy closed following two-vehicle crash

The scene at the Broad Road, Convoy. Photo: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)
The road between Convoy and Stranorlar has been closed following a road traffic collision.
A two-car collision has resulted in the temporary closure of the R236 road.
The crash occurred at around 11am.
Gardaí and the fire service are at the scene.
More to follow
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.